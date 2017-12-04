Two UTC employees arrested - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two UTC employees arrested

An undercover sting at the Cinema One Theatre and Adult Book Store resulted in three arrests.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.