Salvation Army volunteers deliver meals for the holiday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Salvation Army volunteers deliver meals for the holiday

It’s Thanksgiving Day and folks all over the Tennessee Valley are enjoying turkey, mashed potatoes and all the food that comes with today's celebration.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.