Salvation Army red donation kettle stolen in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Salvation Army red donation kettle stolen in Chattanooga

The kettle was at the Food City near the corner of Lee Highway and Shallowford Road.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.