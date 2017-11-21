Lee U's Brooke Simpson shines on "The Voice"

Monday was the first night of the live shows on NBC's singing competition, 'The Voice'.
12 artists are still in contention for the show's crown including former Lee University student, Brooke Simpson. Simpson was the first contestant to perform. She sang Kesha's "Praying," while her alma mater cheered her on from the Paul Conn Student Union on campus.
