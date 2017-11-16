Mothers of Woodmore crash victims share their story - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mothers of Woodmore crash victims share their story

With the one-year anniversary of the 2016 Woodmore bus crash nears, five of the six Woodmore bus crash victims' mothers sat down with Channel 3's LaTrice Currie to talk about the past year.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.