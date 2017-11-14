Council holding vote on allowing alcohol on Station Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Council holding vote on allowing alcohol on Station Street

If passed, this change would go into effect two weeks later.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.