Community members trying restore forgotten cemetery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Community members trying restore forgotten cemetery

Pleasant Gardens Cemetery was chartered in 1890 and opened in 1891; it closed in 1970. Some of the city's most significant African American men and women are buried there. Pleasant Gardens was once the only exclusively black cemetery in the state of Tennessee. It was 12 acres when it opened, but today it's 22 acres with several thousand graves. We're told more than a thousand are unmarked, and local historian and principal, LaFrederick Thirkill says his great-grandfather
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.