Freeze Warning issued until Monday morning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Freeze Warning issued until Monday morning

Sky becomes clear tonight and winds become light. This will lead to frost and a hard freeze as lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
