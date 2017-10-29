Freeze Watch/Warning for most of Chattanooga area

Low level clouds will decrease this morning. A northwest breeze will bring a wind chill today. Winds will gust up to 20 mph at times, making for a blustery Sunday. A wind chill in the low 30s is expected through 10AM.

High temperatures today will reach the low 50s further west towards I-65. Due to more clouds east towards Murphy and Blue Ridge, many spots will slowly only reach the upper 40s.