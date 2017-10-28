Showers expected to end before evening - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Showers expected to end before evening

By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
Temperatures are falling through the day today. Jackets will be needed in the morning, followed by coats in the afternoon. Rain is slowly tracking east this morning. Rain amounts for many will be under 1" of rain. Showers look to come to an end west of I-75 by 10AM-12PM today and those further east towards Etowah and Ducktown by 2PM-4PM this afternoon. 

