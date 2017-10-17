David's Tuesday forecast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

David's Tuesday forecast

Good Tuesday.  Our fall like weather pattern will continue with cool, crisp mornings and sunny, pleasant afternoons.  Today we will reach a high of 70.  This evening we will fall through the 60s, and overnight continue dropping into the jacket worthy low to mid 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be just a bit warmer with highs climbing to 74

