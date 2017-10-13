2017 Week 9: Southeast Whitfield High School - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2017 Week 9: Southeast Whitfield High School

For this week, we hear from the biggest band in Whitfield County! At 140 students, first-year Director Michael Brodowski says they are still building and with a good mix of Freshman through Senior students, they have still some room to grow.
