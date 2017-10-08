Wind Advisory and High wind warning for most of TN Valley

Tropical Storm Warnings have replaced the Watch for Whitfield, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, and Walker counties in north Georgia. In less than 36 hours sustained winds of 40 mph is expected. A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning will be valid by 4PM today for much of the Tennessee Valley. Sustained winds of 31-39 mph are expected this evening for Hamilton, Bradley, Marion, Grundy, Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Rhea, Meigs, McMinn, and Polk counties with winds gusting over 46 mph at times.