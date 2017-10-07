Brittany's Saturday forecast

Patchy fog and higher humidity return this morning. It looks dry through the early afternoon for those heading to the 3 Sisters Blue Grass Festival today. The best rain chance comes after 2PM, and the better areas will be west of the Scenic City. It looks to be light this afternoon and evening with skies becoming overcast. Look for a slight breeze this evening as upper level winds begin to increase. Temperatures will be warm today with a high of 83 and a south wind of 5-15 mph
