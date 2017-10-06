Mostly cloudly mild heading into Saturday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mostly cloudly mild heading into Saturday

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Widely scattered "hit and miss" showers could pop up. Rain will become more widespread Saturday night and Sunday.
