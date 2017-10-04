Tennessee woman save by husband in Las Vegas shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee woman save by husband in Las Vegas shooting

Heather and Sonny Melton even worked in the same operating room.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.