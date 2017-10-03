Explaining tragedy to a child - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Explaining tragedy to a child

Psychologists say although kids may not be talking about it, the recent events in Las Vegas can still be stressful to them.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.