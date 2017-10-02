Decreasing clouds and pleasant Monday night - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Decreasing clouds and pleasant Monday night

ur weather will stay rain-free for several more days along with a warm up. Clouds and spotty sprinkles will stick around through early evening, then skies will clear. Some areas of fog will develop late tonight with lows in the upper 50s.
