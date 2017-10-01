Brittany's Sunday forecast

It's a cool Autumn morning with temperatures in the low 50s. Some areas are waking up to temperatures in the mid 40s east of I-75. It looks pleasant for those running in the River Rocks Stump Jump 15K this morning at 8AM. Look for an air temperature of 52 for the start of the run. Perfect running weather!
