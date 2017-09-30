Brittany's Saturday forecast

The fall like temperatures are here, at least through Monday! Look for fair skies today. There will be mid level and high level clouds. Dew points are dropping to the 50s and 40s-meaning much lower humidity today and very comfortable conditions.
There looks to be a slight breeze today after 10AM. Look for a northeast wind with a wind gust up to 20 mph through 3PM.
