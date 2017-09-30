Brittany's Saturday forecast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brittany's Saturday forecast

By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

The fall like temperatures are here, at least through Monday! Look for fair skies today. There will be mid level and high level clouds. Dew points are dropping to the 50s and 40s-meaning much lower humidity today and very comfortable conditions.

There looks to be a slight breeze today after 10AM. Look for a northeast wind with a wind gust up to 20 mph through 3PM. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.