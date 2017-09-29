Not so golden inspection report for one fast food joint - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Not so golden inspection report for one fast food joint

This week, restaurants across North Georgia and Hamilton County did well, but one fast food spot's inspection was not golden.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.