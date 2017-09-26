UPDATE: Woman burned when liquid thrown into her face, four othe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Woman burned when liquid thrown into her face, four others injured

Chattanooga Police say a woman is in the hospital after she was burned when an unknown liquid was thrown into her face, Tuesday morning. Five victims in total were injured and all are CARTA employees.
