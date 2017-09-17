Brittany's Sunday forecast

Patchy Dense Fog is expected through 10AM. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the counties of Franklin, Lincoln, Moore in Tennessee, and Dekalb and Jackson in Alabama. Visibility will be near 1/4 of a mile a times this morning.
There is an isolated shower chance from 12PM-2PM today for areas west of I-75, and closer to US 65 in west Tennessee.
