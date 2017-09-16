Upper 80's and nice for Saturday

Look for patchy fog this morning through 9AM. A partly cloudy sky will give way to a mostly sunny and warm day. Very little rain chances are expected this week, including today. A very small isolated shower chance is possible from 1PM-3PM closer to the Fort Payne area this afternoon. So only a 10% chance today.
