The Patriot Racer: Marine veteran aims to break an Ironman recor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Patriot Racer: Marine veteran aims to break an Ironman record

All weekend long elite athletes from all over the world have been competing in the Ironman 70.3 World Championships here in Chattanooga.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.