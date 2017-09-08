Kids First Coupon Book campaign begins - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kids First Coupon Book campaign begins

For two weeks, students in the Hamilton County elementary schools will be selling the nearly 200-page booklets that cost only $10 and feature hundreds of dollars in savings from area stores, restaurants, attractions and service providers.
