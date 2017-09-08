2017 Week 3: McMinn Central Charger Band

Ms. McDonald says her five year plan is on track with this year's group being heavy of freshmen and seniors. She marched 7th and 8th graders in the past, but now can march only 9th through 12th graders, all with significant experience on the field. Their show this year harkens back to the 70s and 80s with some classic rock that the students' grandparents may have enjoyed!
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.