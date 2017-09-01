Fallen power lines close Interstate 24 in grundy County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fallen power lines close Interstate 24 in grundy County

Traffic was diverted through Monteagle and then back onto the interstate Friday.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.