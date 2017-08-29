Judge denies man's request for shorter sentence in DUI crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Judge denies man's request for shorter sentence in DUI crash

Henry Cofrancesco appeared in court Tuesday, where his attorney argued he should spend eight years behind bars, rather than the nine years he was sentenced to last month.
