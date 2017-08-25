NCAA suspends Mocs' QB Alejandro Bennifield 4 games citing acade - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NCAA suspends Mocs' QB Alejandro Bennifield 4 games citing academic issue

The Chattanooga Mocs will be without starting quarterback Alejandro Bennifield for the first four games of the season due to an academic related suspension handed down by the NCAA.
