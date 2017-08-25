Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week

Week two features another cross town rivalry in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week with Heritage hosting Ringgold.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.