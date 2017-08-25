UPDATE: WWII veteran's remains to return home to Marion Co. 7 de - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: WWII veteran's remains to return home to Marion Co. 7 decades later

After more than 70 years, a local Marine is now at his final resting place. Corporal Henry Andregg Jr. was buried Friday at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.