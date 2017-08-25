UPDATE: Residents concerned about Walker County tax hikes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Residents concerned about Walker County tax hikes

Walker County residents will soon see a property tax increase. Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said the increase is needed in order to get the county out of millions of dollars of debt.
