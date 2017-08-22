UTC to name Mark Wharton as Mocs new Athletic Director - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UTC to name Mark Wharton as Mocs new Athletic Director

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has hired Mark Wharton as Athletics Director.
