How wild animals reacted during the eclipse - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

How wild animals reacted during the eclipse

Animal experts were on the lookout for unusual beastly behavior at the Chattanooga Zoo and the Tennessee Aquarium during Monday's solar eclipse.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.