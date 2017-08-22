What The Tech? App of the Day: Facetune - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What The Tech? App of the Day: Facetune

Chances are you've taken at least one selfie, you may have even used a selfie stick to do it. If you've taken one you've probably taken others because we are seldom satisfied with how we look in pictures.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.