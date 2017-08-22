Cleveland firefighters save child left in hot van - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland Firefighters said they were at the right place at the right time to rescue a little girl from a hot car. Monday afternoon, Cleveland Police received a call that a 2 year-old girl was locked inside a van in the Walmart parking lot.
