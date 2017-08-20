TDOT preparing for massive crowds traveling to view solar eclips - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT preparing for massive crowds traveling to view solar eclipse

The Tennessee Department of Transportation anticipates heavier than normal traffic on interstates and state routes during the total solar eclipse on Monday.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.