Spring City prepares to welcome thousands of visitors - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Spring City prepares to welcome thousands of visitors

The long awaited Great American Total Solar Eclipse is less than 24 hours away, and some city's in Tennessee are the perfect location to watch.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.