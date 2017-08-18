What the Tech? Mesh Network - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What the Tech? Mesh Network

What is going to happen to cellular networks on the day of the solar eclipse? If you're with a lot of other eclipse watchers in an area with spotty network coverage to begin with, you may not be able to connect to the internet or to each other.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.