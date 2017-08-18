Dirty hands, undated foods nearly fail one restaurant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dirty hands, undated foods nearly fail one restaurant

In north Georgia, one taco restaurant needs more guidance with food safety.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.