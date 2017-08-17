Sen. Bob Corker calls for radical changes at the White House - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sen. Bob Corker calls for radical changes at the White House

Senator Corker endorsed President Trump while on the campaign trail.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.