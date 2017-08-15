Malnourished dog raises awareness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Malnourished dog raises awareness

Animal advocates hope sharing one of their most severe cases will help spread awareness about resources.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.