Defeating Diabetes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Defeating Diabetes

A New CDC report shows more than 100 million Americans have diabetes or pre-diabetes, and what's even scarier the highest number of cases are diagnosed here in the south, also known as the diabetes belt.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.