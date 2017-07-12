Year-long construction begins at Miller Park downtown - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Year-long construction begins at Miller Park downtown

Construction has begun at one of Downtown's popular landmarks. Miller Park will be closed until July 2018 for renovations.
