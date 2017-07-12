Car windshields shattered in East Brainerd, Catoosa Co. by objec - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Car windshields shattered in East Brainerd, Catoosa Co. by objects thrown from passing vehicle

Vandals left windshields shattered and drivers shaken Wednesday morning. Officers from three agencies are investigating eight cases involving someone throwing things at moving cars.
