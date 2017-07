Temperatures will reach the mid 90s today, possibly making it the hottest day of the year so far. If we get up to 94, this will be the case. You'll notice the humidity higher as well. Heat indices will be the weather story today. A heat index of 90 is possible by as early as 10AM, and by noon locations near Dalton could see a heat index of 100. By 1PM Cleveland, Athens, and Chattanooga could see heat indices of 100. This will be the case through 4PM.