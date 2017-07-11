UPDATE: TN Education Commissioner says TN Ready EOC results expe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: TN Education Commissioner says TN Ready EOC results expected soon

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen is in Chattanooga this week to talk about how to improve Hamilton County’s five lowest performing schools.
