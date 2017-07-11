Kane Brown will peform at US101 CountryFest

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00am and will be available online at us101country.com. General Admission tickets are $20 each and a limited number of VIP Meet & Greet Packages are available at an additional charge. The general admission concert starts at 7:00 pm with an unannounced special guest opening. Gates will open at 5:30 pm.
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.