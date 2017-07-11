Day 2 of SEC Media Days: Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Day 2 of SEC Media Days: Georgia

On Tuesday morning, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take center stage. Last year was Smart's first year at the helm of his alma mater, and now going into his second year, the Bulldogs are the favorite to win the SEC East.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.